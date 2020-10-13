Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
England U21England U211Turkey U21Turkey U210

England U21 v Turkey U21

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Guehi
  • 4Godfrey
  • 18Justin
  • 20Dasilva
  • 16Skipp
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 8Bellingham
  • 10Hudson-Odoi
  • 9Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 3Panzo
  • 6Davies
  • 13Austin
  • 14Williams
  • 15R Williams
  • 17Eze
  • 19Surridge
  • 21McNeil
  • 22Bursik

Turkey U21

  • 1Bayindir
  • 19Asan
  • 4Türkmen
  • 20Tagir
  • 22Sertel
  • 18Ülgün
  • 5Özdemir
  • 10Beyaz
  • 11Canbaz
  • 21DervisogluBooked at 18mins
  • 9Yalcin

Substitutes

  • 2Balci
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 7Kapacak
  • 8Süer
  • 12Destanoglu
  • 14Çankaya
  • 15Ibrahimoglu
  • 16Eyibil
  • 17Karakas
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamTurkey U21
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Omer Faruk Beyaz (Turkey U21).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (England U21).

  4. Post update

    Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ravil Tagir (Turkey U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Turkey U21. Conceded by James Justin.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dasilva (England U21).

  8. Post update

    Berat Özdemir (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Callum Hudson-Odoi tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ogulcan Ülgün (Turkey U21).

  13. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dasilva (England U21).

  16. Post update

    Omer Faruk Beyaz (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Max Aarons (England U21).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ravil Tagir (Turkey U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Turkey U21. Conceded by James Justin.

  20. Booking

    Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tuesday 13th October 2020

