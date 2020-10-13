England U21 v Turkey U21

James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 2Aarons
- 5Guehi
- 4Godfrey
- 18Justin
- 20Dasilva
- 16Skipp
- 11R Sessegnon
- 8Bellingham
- 10Hudson-Odoi
- 9Nketiah
Substitutes
- 3Panzo
- 6Davies
- 13Austin
- 14Williams
- 15R Williams
- 17Eze
- 19Surridge
- 21McNeil
- 22Bursik
Turkey U21
- 1Bayindir
- 19Asan
- 4Türkmen
- 20Tagir
- 22Sertel
- 18Ülgün
- 5Özdemir
- 10Beyaz
- 11Canbaz
- 21DervisogluBooked at 18mins
- 9Yalcin
Substitutes
- 2Balci
- 3Yilmaz
- 7Kapacak
- 8Süer
- 12Destanoglu
- 14Çankaya
- 15Ibrahimoglu
- 16Eyibil
- 17Karakas
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Omer Faruk Beyaz (Turkey U21).
Foul by Ben Godfrey (England U21).
Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ravil Tagir (Turkey U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Turkey U21. Conceded by James Justin.
Foul by Josh Dasilva (England U21).
Berat Özdemir (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, England U21. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.
Offside, England U21. Callum Hudson-Odoi tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
James Justin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ogulcan Ülgün (Turkey U21).
Offside, England U21. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Foul by Josh Dasilva (England U21).
Omer Faruk Beyaz (Turkey U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Max Aarons (England U21).
Attempt saved. Ravil Tagir (Turkey U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Turkey U21. Conceded by James Justin.
Halil Dervisoglu (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.