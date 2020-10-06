Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Robinson has made a strong start to the season with West Brom

Callum Robinson is happy to play in any forward position in order to start the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

The 25-year-old has played as a central striker for West Brom in the Premier League this season, recently scoring twice in a 3-3 draw with Chelsea.

He hopes his club form will persuade Republic boss Stephen Kenney to select him for the game in Bratislava.

"Yes, definitely," Robinson said when asked if he is pushing to start.

"I'm enjoying my time at the moment with West Brom and am really positive going into the game. I've started the first four league games of the season and got myself a few goals.

"You have to do well for your club to first of all get selected. I've had no indication if I will start, but I will work hard this week in training and wait for the manager's selection."

Robinson has been used mostly in wide positions for the Republic, but does not mind which position he plays in what is likely to be a front three.

"I have played in every one of the front three positions in my career so far," he said.

"For Preston I played a lot on the left and for Ireland I've played a lot on the right. Last season for West Brom I played on both sides, but this season I have been playing through the middle.

"I enjoy just being in the final third and being able to be a threat from right, left or up front. It is good for me as it helps me get in the squads and hopefully I can push for a starting spot."

'I don't fear anyone'

The Republic players are preparing in Dublin before travelling to Bratislava

The winner of Thursday's encounter in Bratislava will play either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina for a place in next summer's Euro finals.

It will be manager Kenny's third match in charge of the senior international side, after they drew away to Bulgaria and lost at home to Finland in September's Nations League matches.

Both of those games came before the league season had started, and Robinson said he is feeling more confident ahead of the Slovakia play-off.

"I personally never fear anyone and I think we are like that as a group as well. We know we have a lot of quality. I'm really positive and back all the lads involved," he added.

"It was disappointing to lose the game against Finland, but you could see little things in the game where we are trying to get to what the manager wants.

"It was harder last month because we were not fully fit, but we are all going to be a lot fitter now. The majority of the lads are playing for their clubs week in, week out which is good.

"Sharpness-wise and fitness-wise we are in a much better place, and that extra 15-20% is going to take us a long way."