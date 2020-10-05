Ballinamallard United have suspended training and matches at their club facilities after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Championship club said they immediately contacted the Public Health Agency and are following all guidance.

The Mallards played Linfield a friendly last Thursday night at Midgley Park, beside the Blues' Windsor Park home.

Linfield also said they have contacted PHA and are "following all necessary protocols".

The Blues' Co Antrim Shield tie at home against the PSNI on Monday night is still able to go ahead.

"The players are within two different squads at the club and both had not been in attendance at the club facilities for some time," Ballinamallard said in a statement.

"In the first instance it was over a week and the second case was almost a week prior to their positive test result."

It added: "The club have in the past and continue to adhere to government, health and IFA guidance at all times. We hope the players make a full recovery and trust that we can all stay safe during this difficult time.

"Although neither player was at the facilities for a period of time prior to the positive results, and we haven't been advised it necessary, we believe it appropriate to suspend activities at the training and playing facilities until further notice."

Linfield's club statement said: "Following confirmation from Ballinamallard United FC (our opponents in a recent friendly game) of positive Covid-19 tests within their club, Linfield FC has been in contact with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and followed all necessary protocols in relation to our players and staff and the club's training facility at New Midgley Park."