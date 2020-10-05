Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Gunnersaurus has been present at Arsenal home games for 27 years

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus is set to be let go as part of 55 redundancies announced by the club in August.

News of Gunnersaurus' departure comes with the club in talks to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who has a release clause of £45m.

The man inside the mascot suit, Jerry Quy, has been part of the matchday experience at Arsenal for 27 years.

Arsenal said they had to make staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners' first-team players and head coach Mikel Arteta agreed a 12.5% pay cut in April.

The club's executive team also agreed to waive more than a third of their salaries over the next 12 months.