Ignacio Pussetto has featured twice for Watford this season, starting the Carabao Cup defeat against Newport County

Watford winger Ignacio Pussetto has rejoined former club Udinese on a season-long loan deal.

The Hornets paid the Italian Serie A side a fee of £7m for Pussetto in January, with the 24-year-old signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Argentine featured nine times during his stint at Vicarage Road.

Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo is the father of Watford owner Gino, and Pussetto is the latest player involved in a transfer between the two clubs.

Watford sold midfielder Robert Pereyra to Udinese last month, while Chile defender Francisco Sierralta, Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong and Croatian striker Stipe Perica have all recently moved to the Championship club.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands Hornets forward Gerard Deulofeu is also set to join Udinese before the transfer window closes on Monday (23:00 BST).

The 26-year-old former Barcelona and Everton man, who has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in March, had been in talks with Fiorentina but failed to reach an agreement.

His switch to Stadio Friuli is likely to be on loan.

