Daniel Ballard made his senior Northern Ireland debut in a 1-1 draw against Romania in September

Arsenal and Northern Ireland centre-back Daniel Ballard has joined Blackpool on loan until January.

Ballard, 21, started his country's last two Nations League fixtures against Romania and Norway in September.

But he is yet to make his senior Arsenal debut, and had a loan spell at Swindon last season cut short by injury after just three appearances.

"It's a great opportunity to play for a club like Blackpool," he said. "I'm really determined to do well here."

