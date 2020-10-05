Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Cushley is set to leave Crusaders after four years at Seaview

Crusaders midfielder David Cushley has requested to be put on the transfer list after consultation with manager Stephen Baxter.

The 31-year-old joined the north Belfast side from Ballymena United in 2016, initially on a three-year deal.

Cushley, who has also played for Lisburn Distillery, helped the Crues to a third Premiership title in four years in 2018.

Crusaders signed striker Adam Lecky from Ballymena last week.