Arsenal transfer news: Gunners hope to conclude deal for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments66

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey has won 26 Ghana caps, scoring nine goals for his country

Arsenal are trying to conclude a deadline day deal for long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international midfielder, 27, has a release clause of £45m.

The Gunners' Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, would likely move in the opposite direction and join the La Liga side on loan.

Partey, who joined Atletico in 2011, made 35 league appearances for Diego Simeone's side as they finished third last season, scoring three goals.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, throughout the summer transfer window.

However, Aouar has told French TV he will remain at the Ligue 1 club.

Partey, who won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico, signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.

Among their completed deals, the Gunners have so far added Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille, former Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

The Premier League side's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, is nearing a loan move to Hertha Berlin while Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac, 27, could potentially return to Germany via a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

'Arsenal have to take one last step' - analysis

By Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

There is no deal to be done with Atletico Madrid [for Partey] because Atletico will not negotiate at all.

That means what Arsenal have to do is go to La Liga and say they are willing to meet his buyout clause.

So no negotiating is taking place, Arsenal just have to take that last step.

It has been reported in Spain they they are willing to pay the 50 million euros of his buyout clause, so we will have to see.

Thomas Partey is a midfielder with the ability to pass short and long with quality. He's very intelligent in the way he moves, brave in the way he presses high and helps the team with high dynamism.

One-touch football is something that he enjoys. He is strong, fast as well, so there is a lot to like with Partey.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • They'll have to fight for their right...

    • SoupPlate replied:
      T.Partey!

  • I wish they had gotten Rodriguez instead. Arsenal could've bettered Everton & then Atletico couldn't have played last minute games with them. Rodriguez would've been brilliant for the Arsenal!

  • What we desperately need is a new owner.

  • 45 million for a squad player at also rans Atletico Madrid. No spectators paying for tickets but Premiership clubs still able to throw money around like it is meaningless.

  • He doesn't PARTeY like Tammy

    • Davemezzblueparkend replied:
      There ain’t no party like an S Club Party 🎈🥳 sorry had to be done!

  • Anyone esle expecting spurs to be putting bids in for Aouar, Gunnarsaurus and Jorginho?

    • Aminur replied:
      And also T-Rex 🦖

  • This transfer won't happen, surely? The rule of six forbids anyone having a Partey.

  • The board are clearly not backing arteta. He will be away to city when pep leaves. Kroenke out

  • Have they freed up sufficient money after sacking the bloke in the Gunnersaurus Rex costume?

  • This is typical arsenal. All the duds like elneny play out their skin till deadline day then the mistakes come. Arsenal need a creative player. Would rather get zaha than partey.

  • Who?

    • Silentbobni replied:
      One of the highest rated midfielders in la liga. Ignorance is nothing to be proud of.

  • Come on Mr Chairman flash the cash and let's get this deal done. You know what you have to do to activate the buy out clause.

  • The number of Arsenal fans that can't seem to spell Vieira is ridiculous

  • If Arsenal do get their man it will have been quite a 24 hours for parties.

  • i'm having a similar problem on football manager. i've got a luis silva, a marco luis, a jose luis, a luis fernandez and a walter fernandez. i wanted to buy a wonderkid called jose silva fernandez but i decided it was just too confusing already.

  • Desperation

    • Mr May14 replied:
      We’ve been linked with him all summer? Unlike united who decided to just pull names from a hat

  • If we don’t do this we play elneny ... elneny is not what we want or need and is less ankle then guendozi who wants out because he sees elneny in front of him ... can’t blame guendozi for that ... if torreiea is also on move then we need a new midfielder with grit ..
    45m for Partey with two out is right deal for us imo.

  • Every year it's more or less the same story with arsenal. We never have enough money to really challenge top teams .the question is why?, our business model does not allow us to challenge the likes of man city or Chelsea. Yet these two upstarts had no historical pedigree other than the money or recent wealthy owners. Let's ditch penny pinching and find a wealthy owner that loves football.

    • Home replied:
      Know your own clubs history before making such comments. Your success was built on wealth owners too.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_of_England_club

  • At best he’ll be an unsung hero if all goes well so hopefully my fellow gooners won’t get carried away if he signs. Will still have to adapt to premier league which can be harder for players in his position the end to end pace from most teams.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC