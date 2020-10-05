Last updated on .From the section European Football

Choupo-Moting scored 10 goals for PSG, including the winner in last season's Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta

Bayern Munich have signed Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a one-year contract.

The Hamburg-born striker, 31, was a free agent after his contract expired at Paris St-Germain last month.

Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 30, has also rejoined Bayern from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

"Who wouldn't want to play for Bayern?" said Choupo-Moting. "It's a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga - and the biggest club in Germany."

Choupo-Moting played for Hamburg, Mainz and Schalke before scoring five goals as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League in 2017-18 and joining PSG that summer on a free transfer.

Although he was not a regular starter, he scored a stoppage-time winner in the Champions League quarter-finals in August to complete PSG's late comeback against Atalanta and was a late substitute as PSG lost the final to Bayern.

"It's an honour to play for this club," Choupo-Moting added. "At Bayern, the aim is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals."

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "He gives our squad a depth on the offensive, especially in the centre.

"Eric gained international experience at Paris St-Germain, he knows the Bundesliga and is coming on a free transfer. It all fits together very well."

Costa scored 14 goals in 77 appearances for Bayern between 2015 and 2017, winning the Bundesliga in both seasons, before joining Juventus, initially on loan.

He said: "I had a wonderful time in Munich with many successes and I am sure that we will win titles again now."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.