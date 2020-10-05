Last updated on .From the section England

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho have been told to delay their arrival at England's training camp.

It is understood a group of more than six people, including Chilwell and Sancho, attended a surprise party for Abraham's 23rd birthday on Saturday.

Gatherings of more than six people are banned in England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England say the move is a precaution while it is assessed if there is any risk to the wider group.

Chelsea forward Abraham said he was unaware the party was planned but "deeply regrets" it and has apologised for "the naivety shown".

Gareth Southgate's squad have arrived at St George's Park in preparation for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been ruled out because of injury, with Chelsea full-back Reece James promoted to the senior squad from England Under-21s.

However, Abraham, Chelsea left-back Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho are not in attendance to allow the Football Association time to gather further information about the social gathering they attended over the weekend.

The party, which was first reported by the Sun, happened hours after Abraham played in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Police have the power to break up groups larger than six and those who ignore officers could be fined £100 - doubling with each offence to a maximum of £3,200.

It is understood those at the party were close friends and family who had their temperatures checked on arrival.

"On Saturday evening I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering had been organised for me with family and close friends to celebrate my birthday," Abraham said.

"Although I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown by all for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

