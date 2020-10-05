Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Cafu has joined a Nottingham Forest side without a Championship point so far this season

Championship club Nottingham Forest have signed defensive midfielder Cafu from Greek top-flight champions Olympiakos on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old has also played in France and Poland, joining Olympiakos in January.

Midfielder Tiago Silva moved in the opposite direction earlier in the week.

Forest, who are yet to collect a league point this season, have also announced the departures of Nuno Da Costa and Yohan Benalouane on deadline day.

Striker Da Costa has joined Belgian club Royal Excel Mouscron on a season-long loan, while defender Benalouane has left the club by mutual consent.

