Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan

Matteo Guendouzi
Guendouzi has not played for Arsenal since 20 June

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has not played for the Gunners since a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in June, during which he was involved in a fracas with Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman signed for Arsenal from Lorient in 2018, having started his career in Paris St-Germain's academy.

He made 82 appearances for the Gunners, but has not been in the matchday squad this season.

He featured regularly under manager Unai Emery in his debut season in 2018-19, playing in 33 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches.

He was also a regular fixture in the side for the first half of last season, but featured far less following the appointment of Mikel Arteta in December 2019.

In the game at Brighton - Arsenal's second following the post-lockdown restart - he had to be pulled away from Maupay during a confrontation between both sets of players.

Arsenal re-signed central midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid this summer and are reportedly working on a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

  • If it was not for his attitude, he would have been a regular in the team. He is a very talented player, I wish him well.
    Maybe the loan deal might straighten him up.

  • he is a better player then elnonenity but MA sees it different and i have to support the boss even if i disagree ... now if Partey arrives and puts the invisible man back down the ranks then all is good .. but if we go into a full season with this midfield ... we wont make the improvement required or expected ...

  • Could have been a good player for us but his mentality got worse if anything.

    Spoilt, moaning, running around like a headless chicken.

    Hopefully a loan to Germany will sort him out and the talented player underneath will re-emerge.

  • Bad attitude.

    Simples.

  • 1st of many distractions of the pitch at Arsenal that has been sent on their way. Fair play to Arteta to sticking to his guns and getting Matteo.

    History of being trouble at other clubs and hopefully this loan can generate a decent fee for him in the future.

  • shame thought he was going to be a star at arsenal but it all went wrong ,but we all know who were stuck with on bigs bucks

  • Arogant David luiz wanna be, but good he has gone to a better and bigger club.

  • Who is he ???

  • Shame it hasn't worked out for him but Arteta won't stand for any nonsense. He's petulant but is still young so will hopefully grow out of it and come back a better player - whether that's at Arsenal or not.

  • What actually happened? Frozen out the squad for getting beat by Brighton 3-1, im just not buying it.

    • WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff replied:
      Neal Maupay gave Bernd Leno a knee injury during the game and he spent the rest of the game giving him lip. He then incited a big bust-up at the final whistle when Maupay inevitably scored a last-minute winner.

      Arteta was not amused, and we haven't seen him in a matchday squad since.

  • Good move for the lad, he needs to refocus.

    Talented but very immature, he no doubt has passion but his attitude at times has been abysmal.

    Hopefully this can springboard him to future success

  • I thought he was one of the best Arsenal have got atm. Saw him playing Brentford at Emirates a couple years ago and he absolutely rocked then. Has he declined or has become disillusioned with internal politics at the club hence they are just sending him in exile?

    • WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff replied:
      He's a talented player, but he got himself frozen out of the team last season with ill-discipline right when we were about to go through a really tight post-lockdown fixture schedule.

      Hopefully this loan will mature him a bit and he'll be able to make an impact for us again next season.

