Striker Emmett McGuckin has left Coleraine by mutual consent after spending 14 months with the Irish Premiership club.

McGuckin joined the Bannsiders from Dergview in August 2019 and was Oran Kearney's first signing after taking charge of the club for the second time.

The 29-year-old marked his debut by scoring against Linfield.

The former Derry GAA forward made 14 appearances for the Ballycastle Road club and scored four goals.

"It's been a tough year for Emmett as we signed him off the back of him having no pre-season," said Kearney.

"His club side Magherafelt had an unbelievable run in the Championship and we would never begrudge or change that for him.

"However, that inhibited him here during the months that we were going well and then Covid-19 hit in and it's made it a stop-start season for someone who had been used to playing football regularly.

"His attitude has been fantastic, he's a top man and he's been brilliant to have about the place.

"It wasn't a case of us saying 'Emmett we would like you to go' it was more along the lines of him wanting more football.

"It speaks volumes for Emmett that he doesn't want to sit here and pick up a wage, he just wants to play and we wish him all the best."

Meanwhile Glentoran's Jonny Frazer has gone on loan to Carrick Rangers.