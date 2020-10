Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

In: Thomas Robert, midfielder (Montpellier); Eoghan Stokes, forward (Cork City); Euan O'Reilly, midfielder (St Johnstone, loan to permanent); Dean Ritchie, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Reece Murdoch, goalkeeper (Livingston); Harlain Mbayo, defender (Truro City); Max Currie, goalkeeper (Stranraer).

Loan in: Griffin Sabatini, midfielder (Dnipro); Kyle Connell, forward (Kilmarnock).

Out: Andrew Barrowman, forward (retired); Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Dumbarton); Reece Willison, goalkeeper; Adam Eckersley, defender; Andrew McNeil; Scott Dunn; Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Drean Hawkshaw, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic); Jonathan Kavanagh; Robbie Leighton, midfielder (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); Sam McNee; Kieran Millar, midfielder (Stranraer); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Arran Ross, defender (BSC Glasgow); James Cowan, midfielder.

Loan ended: Innes Murray, midfielder (Hibernian); Andy Ryan, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Callum Smith, forward (Dunfermline Athletic).

Loan out: Joshua Burke, defender (Albion Rovers).

In: Ross Cunningham, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Lloyd Robertson, defender (Aberdeen); David Wilson, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Tom Lang, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Jamie Bain, defender (Forfar Athletic).

Loan in: Matthew Shiels, defender (Rangers); Josh Jack, forward (St Mirren); Jay Henderson, midfielder (St Mirren).

Out: John Rankin, midfielder (retired); Ray Grant, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Gregg Wylie, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Darren Smith, midfielder (East Kilbride); Michael McMullin, defender (Petershill); Declan Fitzpatrick, defender (BSC Glasgow); Ross Lyon, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Chris McStay, midfielder; Kieran Duffie, defender.

Loan out: Michael McGee, goalkeeper (Forth Wanderers)

In: Adam Livingstone, defender (Motherwell); Seb Ross, midfielder (Aberdeen); Leighton McIntosh, forward (Wrexham).

Loan in: Jamie Semple, midfielder (Motherwell); Ryan Mullen, goalkeeper (Celtic)

Out: Nathan Meres, midfielder (Inverurie Locos); Alan Redford, defender; John McCafferty, goalkeeper (retired)

Loan ended: Josh Mulligan, midfielder (Dundee); Archie Meekison, midfielder (Dundee United).

In: Sam Wardrop, defender (Dundee United, loan to permanent); Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Denny Johnstone, forward (Falkirk), Chris Smith, goalkeeper.

Loan in: Maciej Dabrowski, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Chris Hamilton, defender (Heart of Midlothian).

Out: Joe McKee, midfielder (Queen of the South); Isaac Layne, Jordan Pettigrew, goalkeeper (Annan Athletic); forward (Peterhead); Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers); Kyle Hutton, midfielder (East Kilbride); Lewis Crawford, defender (Linlithgow Rose); Conor Brennan, goalkeeper (East Kilbride); Ryan Tierney, forward (BSC Glasgow); Jai Quitongo, forward.

In: Danny Swanson, midfielder (St Johnstone); Thomas Collins, forward (BSC Glasgow).

Loan in: Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston).

Out: Anton Downs, forward (Falkirk); Lewis Baker, forward (Albion Rovers); Lewis Hunter, midfielder.

Loan ended: Callumn Morrison, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian).

In: Blair Alston, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Callumn Morrison, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Scott Mercer, defender (Queen of the South); Aidan Keena, forward (Hartlepool United); Akeel Francis, forward (Grantham); Blair Sneddon, defender (Camelon).

Out: Gregor Buchanan, defender (Queen of the South); Denny Johnstone, forward (Dumbarton); Michael Doyle, defender (Queen's Park); Louis Longridge, forward (Queen's Park); Ian McShane, midfielder (Darvel).

Loan ended: Rafael De Vita, forward (Livingston); David McMillan, forward (St Johnstone); Declan McManus, forward (Ross County); Calum Ferrie, goalkeeper (Dundee).

In: Steven Anderson, defender (St Johnstone); Mark Hill, midfielder (Celtic); Chris Antoniazzi, midfielder (Aberdeen); Kyle Dalling, midfielder (Aberdeen); Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Jordan Allan, forward (Cowdenbeath); Archie Thomas, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Daniel Scally, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Scott Shepherd, forward (Edinburgh City).

Loan in: Cammy Breadner, midfielder (St Mirren); Jack MacKenzie, defender (Aberdeen), John Robertson, striker (St Johnstone).

Out: Scott Robertson, midfielder (retired); Jamie Bain, defender (Clyde); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Andy Jackson, forward (Brechin City); Matthew Aitken, forward (Albion Rovers); Connor Coupe, midfielder (Brechin City); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Darvel); Michael Travis, defender; Sam McGuff, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: George Stanger, defender (Hamilton Academical); Ryan Shanley, forward (Hibernian); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Falkirk).

In: Martin Rennie, forward (St Patrick's Athletic).

Loan in: Cammy Ballantyne, midfielder (St Johnstone).

Out: None.

Loan ended: Shaun Struthers, forward (St Johnstone); Blair Lyons, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Mouhamed Niang, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

In: Richard Foster, defender (Ross County); Charlie Reilly, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Ciaran McKenna, defender (Hamilton Academical); Darren Brownlie, defender (Queen of the South); Ross Docherty, midfielder (Ayr United); Connor Murray, midfielder (Queen of the South).

Loan in: Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United); Salim Kouider-Aissa, forward (Livingston); Rhys Breen, defender (Rangers); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Charlie Reilly, midfielder (Hamilton Academical).

Out: Scott Fox, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Dario Zanatta, midfielder (Ayr United); Tommy Robson, defender (Queen's Park); Darian Mackinnon, midfielder (Drumchapel United); Steven Saunders, defender (retired); Alex Jones, forward; Lewis Mansell, forward.

Loan ended: Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Rangers); Lewis Mayo, defender (Rangers); Reece Cole, midfielder (Brentford); Lee O'Connor, defender (Celtic).

In: Gary MacKenzie, defender (St Mirren); Kyle Bailey, defender (Nybergsund); Isaac Layne, forward (Dumbarton); Joshua Rae, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath), Derryn Kesson, winger (Broughty Athletic).

Loan in: Kieran Freeman, defender (Dundee United); Josh Mulligan, midfielder (Dundee).

Out: Greg Fleming, goalkeeper (Stranraer); Aidan Smith, forward (Annan Athletic); Jack Leitch, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Jamie Stevenson, defender (Kelty Hearts); Paddy Boyle, defender (Kelty Hearts); Scott Hooper, defender (Kelty Hearts); Mick Dunlop, defender (Hurlford United); Cameron Eadie, defender (Darvel); Danail Dimov, midfielder; David Ferguson, defender.

Loan ended: Luc Bollan, defender (Aberdeen).