Everton transfer news: Sergio Romero & Paulo Gazzaniga being considered as Pickford competition

Sergio Romero and Paulo Gazzaniga
Everton hope to bring in a new goalkeeper to put pressure on Jordan Pickford, who has made a number of mistakes this season

Everton are making a deadline-day bid to sign a goalkeeper, with Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga under consideration.

The Toffees want to provide competition for England number one Jordan Pickford.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said a new goalkeeper was not a priority last week but Pickford's latest error, which cost a goal in the 4-2 win against Brighton on Saturday, has prompted a rethink.

The 26-year-old has made a number of mistakes since the restart in June.

Romero, 33, is third choice at Manchester United behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson and would welcome a move to Everton, while 28-year-old Gazzaniga has been pushed down the pecking order by Joe Hart's arrival at Spurs.

The Toffees have already signed one player on deadline day, with defender Ben Godfrey joining from Norwich in a deal worth an initial £25m.

