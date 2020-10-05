Last updated on .From the section Ross County

County describe Lakin as "a box-to-box central midfielder"

Ross County have signed midfielder Charlie Lakin on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old spent last season with Stevenage in League Two, scoring twice in 20 appearances.

He made his Birmingham debut in February 2018 and played in last month's EFL Cup loss to Cambridge.

"Charlie is somebody that has some really good qualities in the middle of the park," County manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club website. external-link

"He is young but has had some good experiences so far and has had some good moments both offensively and defensively which made us eager to try and get him to the Highlands.

"Charlie has had a good development pathway and his next step is his loan spell here where he will want to get games and good performances under his belt. We have a really competitive group and he will know how hard he will have to work here to push himself on."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.