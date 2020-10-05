Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Mullin scored nine goals in 88 games over two seasons in his first stint at Livingston

Josh Mullin has retuned to Livingston on a deal until the end of the season following his release from Ross County.

The arrangement includes a the option of a further two-year stay.

The 28-year-old midfielder helped lift the West Lothian side from League One to the Premiership in his first spell, before joining County in 2018.

Head of football operations David Martindale said Mullin had been a "pivotal player" for Livi during those two seasons.

"I brought Josh here from Albion Rovers originally as you could see the potential he had and it's fair to say he has kicked on massively and I personally believe there is still more to come," he told the club website. external-link

"Since the day Josh left the building, I've been actively looking to replace him with a modicum of success. I never thought that trying to find a right-footed, right-winger would be so hard!"

Mullin was a key player during his first campaign at Ross County, scoring 14 goals as they won the Championship title.

However, this term he made just one start, along with four appearances as a substitute, before agreeing a release on Friday.

Meanwhile, Livingston have also announced a new two-year contract extension for central midfielder Scott Pittman.

