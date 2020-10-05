Matteo Darmian: Former Manchester United defender joins Inter Milan on loan

Matteo Darmian (left)
Matteo Darmian (left) made 34 appearances for Parma last season

Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Parma, with a view to a permanent deal.

The Italy international made 34 appearances for Parma last season after joining the Serie A club from United on a four-year deal in September 2019.

He follows Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as the fourth ex-United player currently at Inter.

The 30-year-old started his career with Inter's rivals AC Milan.

