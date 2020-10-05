Matteo Darmian: Former Manchester United defender joins Inter Milan on loan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Parma, with a view to a permanent deal.
The Italy international made 34 appearances for Parma last season after joining the Serie A club from United on a four-year deal in September 2019.
He follows Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as the fourth ex-United player currently at Inter.
The 30-year-old started his career with Inter's rivals AC Milan.
