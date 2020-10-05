Tottenham transfer news: Ryan Sessegnon joins Hoffenheim on loan

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon has joined German club Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has played as a left-back and a winger, joined Spurs from Fulham for £25m in August 2019 but has struggled to make an impact.

The Englishman has made 12 appearances for the Premier League and had not featured during 2020-21.

Hoffenheim are sixth in the Bundesliga after three games and will also compete in this season's Europa League.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson - Sessegnon's fellow England Under-21 international - had a successful loan spell with the German side during the 2018-19 season, making 29 appearances and scoring seven goals.

  • Another young English talent wasting a year of development on the bench of a big club.

  • Breaking news: I just renewed my contract as a fan till 2030.

  • It would have been better if he had rejoined fulham on loan.

  • Good to see another youngster go get experience in a foreign country. Could've easily went back to Fulham on loan and gained pretty much nothing.

  • Where’s the anti Chelsea brigade slagging off teams for not picking young English players??

  • Talented player. Needs the game time in a top level league to develop into the player he can be.
    Should be a good move for him, especially as they play a back 3, which will suit him as left wing-back is probably his best position right now.

  • big mistake

  • Good for him needs game time and hope he becomes the player he can be

