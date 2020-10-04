Everton transfer news: Ben Godfrey signs from Norwich City

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments89

Ben Godfrey
Ben Godfrey joined Norwich in 2016 from York City for £150,000

Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich City in a deal worth an initial £25m, potentially rising to £30m.

Godfrey, 22, joins the Toffees on a five-year contract.

He is Everton's fifth signing of the summer after midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, playmaker James Rodriguez and left-back Niels Nkounkou.

"It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club," said the England Under-21 centre-back.

"This is a club full of history that has an exciting team full of world-class players who will help me kick on to the next level. I am looking forward to working with them and, hopefully, having great times with Everton."

Everton are the early Premier League leaders after winning their opening four matches.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to increase his options in defence after injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite.

"The manager's past speaks for itself," said Godfrey, who will join the England Under-21 squad this week for Euro 2021 qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey.

"He has worked with some top-class centre-backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be."

Godfrey joined Norwich in 2016 from York City for £150,000 and played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

He made 30 top-flight appearances last season as the Canaries were relegated back to the Championship.

The fee is a record received by the Canaries, eclipsing the previous mark of £20m - plus £4m in add-ons - from Leicester City for midfielder James Maddison in 2018.

York City are in line to receive about £2.5m as part of the switch, having negotiated a sell-on clause as part of his move to Carrow Road.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Everton transfers this window have been spot on and with a great manager at the helm they are a team to watch out for considering no European football, don't laugh when people ask top four!

  • Eluded to in earlier comment good to see York getting £2.5m.
    Id like to see clubs 'penalised financially ' for importing foreign players. Say 20% tax on fee, surely this would encourage teams to buy from lower leagues or it would collect tax for country, Win Win?

  • Everton are starting to look like a proper side now that they have a proper manager chosen by proper owners.
    What an example to be set to other clubs and I wish them every success this year. Well done Ancelotti!

  • Good signing, and really pleasing to see York City also benefiting.

  • Thank you, Ben, for everything you've done at Norwich City. It has been brilliant to watch you grow in confidence as a player at Carrow Road. I wish you all the best at Everton. £25 million + add on's is a great deal.

  • Got yourself a bargain there Everton, Ancelotti I mean.

  • Who??

    Never heard of him.

    #KSAM

  • Brighton fan here. Everton look the real deal this season. We have improved, but Everton have strengthened more than any other team. We lost 4-2 to them on Saturday, and that was with Richarlison going off injured. They were well worth the win. Their crisp, accurate passing out of defence left us struggling time and again.

  • One of Norwich's better players from last season under the tuition of a fine manager. A good fee for him as well for both clubs too I think. A real win-win.

  • Ancelotti strikes again. What a manager he is. An amazing weekend of football just a shame the fans were not there. I have real sympathy for Ole. His hands are tied. Pogba and Maguire are dire. Neither can nor will take a leadership position. Can you imagine Roy Keane out there? I wonder if a big beast like Klopp, Pep or Ancelotti would touch Utd. I doubt it. Good luck all, from a City fan.

  • What a huge difference that will make to York City! Great that some money is filtering down to the lower leagues.

  • Everton have had a amazing window 😱 Top 4 could very much happen.

    • NeilB73 replied:
      I think they will. It's a great start to the season for them.

  • It looks like Everton has outperformed all other clubs in this transfer window! With a world-class manager and very good players, they will be difficult to play against and I wish them good luck for the season!

  • Everton starting to look a very dangerous side to play against. A very good manager with determination and a long term plan. The upcoming derby is going to be fascinating. Good luck to them.

  • Rumour has it he was off to Liverpool but after last night he realised Everton were the top side in Merseyside.

  • Glad to see that York are getting a good cut as well. In the present environment, a sell on clause would be a life saver for a lot of lower league teams

  • Another defender better than any at Man Utd. But so was Harry Maquire when he signed - and look at him now. Something rotten at Old Trafford when so many careers plummet there.

  • Everton seem to have made sensible signings this season.
    £25m for U21 international that should be at club for 10 year looks good value.
    GK position needs looking at, but only if right deal out there.

    Good to see York City getting £2.5m from transfer too.

  • Another good buy for the team. Just need a keeper and another striker before tonight

  • Now sign Henderson from United, need a more calming keeper in goal

    • Mangino bear replied:
      He's just signed a new contract at United. No way he's leaving.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC