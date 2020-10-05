Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Diego Laxalt featured in four of Uruguay's five matches at the 2018 World Cup

Celtic have signed Uruguay international Diego Laxalt on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

The 27-year-old will compete with Greg Taylor for the left-back role in Neil Lennon's side.

Laxalt moved to the San Siro from Genoa in 2018 and spent last season on loan with Serie A rivals Torino.

"I'm going to try to do my best, no matter the opposition, whether that's Milan or whoever. My heart is now with Celtic," he told the club website external-link .

"I first heard the rumours about a week ago but I didn't want to take anything seriously until I was absolutely certain. I was very calm about it, but when I heard it was happening, I couldn't believe it and I'm extremely happy that it's become a reality."

After starting his career at Defensor Sporting, he joined Inter Milan and had loan spells at Bologna and Empoli before joining Genoa.

He has made 207 club appearances, scoring 12 goals, and has played 24 times for his country.

Lennon had been looking for cover at left-back after Boli Bolingoli joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan last month.

It is unclear if Laxalt will be eligible to play for Celtic against his parent club when the teams meet in this season's Europa League group stage.

Meanwhile, Jack Aitchison - the youngest player to play and score for Celtic at 16 years and 71 days - has left the club to join Barnsley on a three-year contract.

Forward Aitchison, 20, netted with his first touch against Motherwell in 2016.

