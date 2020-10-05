Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Versatile defender Greg Leigh has returned to Aberdeen on a short-term deal until January after negotiating his release from NAC Breda.

The 26-year-old Englishman scored twice in 23 appearances last season, while on loan from the Dutch club.

That arrangement was cut short by a stress fracture to his shin last December.

"With Scott McKenna leaving he provides us with another natural left-sided defender," said manager Derek McInnes.

"He can play left of a three, left centre-back and left wing-back, so he provides real competition in those areas."

Meanwhile, Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson has gone out on loan to Ayr United in the Championship. The Pittodrie club have the option to recall the 22-year-old in January.

