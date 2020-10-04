Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City last made the third qualifying round of the FA Cup in 2017

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has hailed his side's "dominant" display in beating National League South side Hungerford Town 4-0 in the FA Cup.

Ed Palmer's first-half goal at a windy Treyew Road was added to by Dan Rooney, Andrew Neal and Tyler Harvey.

The win sees the Southern League side make the third qualifying round.

"I thought we were worthy winners, and I very rarely say this, but I thought we dominated the game from start to finish," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"Today we were better than them in all departments."

Truro are unbeaten since the season began, having won two of their three Southern Premier Division South games and both of their FA Cup qualifying round ties.

It is the first time Truro have progressed this far in the FA Cup since they went on to make the first round for the first time in their history in 2017.

They are the last remaining Cornish side in the competition after Saltash United were beaten 3-1 by Hampshire-based Sholing.