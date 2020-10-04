Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Laxalt, Leigh, Johnson, Snodgrass
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic hope to secure a deadline day deal for AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt.(Daily Record)
Aberdeen are set to re-sign Greig Leigh on a short-term after the 26-year-old terminated his contract with NAC Breda. (Daily Record)
Preston boss Alex Neil has all but ruled out any chance of Daniel Johnson joining Rangers today. (Daily Record)
South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu is nearing a move to Rangers after a protracted transfer saga with French club Amiens. (KickOff.com)
Celtic are not interested in a deadline day move for West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass. (Sun)
Striker Leigh Griffiths admits he let Celtic down in pre-season as he reveals manager Neil Lennon's promise not to move him on. (Sun)
Hibs captain Paul Hanlon says defensive partner Ryan Porteous fully deserves his Scotland call-up and thinks it won't be long before striker Kevin Nisbet joins him in Steve Clarke's squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Ross County assistant manager Richard Brittain is hoping no deadline day bids are tabled for striker Ross Stewart.(Herald)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle have confirmed the loan signing of Rangers forward Kai Kennedy until January. (Inverness Courier)
Brandon Barker savoured a birthday goal at Ibrox yesterday but the Rangers winger insists Steven Gerrard's continued backing was the best present he could hope for. (Sun)