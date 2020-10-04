Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds have already spent about £73m on four major signings since they were promoted to the Premier League

Leeds United are close to signing Rennes' Brazilian winger Raphinha for a reported £17m plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old flew to England on Sunday night to complete his move after he earlier scored in Rennes' 2-2 draw with Reims.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to add a wide player and had been hoping to bring in Manchester United's Dan James.

But United refused to release the Welshman amid uncertainty over their own pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Leeds tried exceptionally hard to get James, who came close to joining the club in January 2019 only for the deal to fall through as the Welshman was waiting at Elland Road to sign a contract.

They were prepared to do a loan or buy James outright, knowing Bielsa was keen to have the 22-year-old in his squad.

However, United rejected all offers - and repeated their position over the weekend, which finally ended Leeds' hopes of completing a deal.

Raphinha joined Rennes in September 2019 and scored eight goals in 36 games. He has previously had spells in the Portuguese league with Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting Lisbon.

Leeds have already spent about £73m on four major signings since they were promoted to the Premier League as Championship winners last season. A deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance failed last week.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday - although a domestic window for moves between Premier League and Football League clubs will run until 16 October.

