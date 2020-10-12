Match ends, Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Maidenhead secured a much-needed first win of the season with victory at Wrexham, which saw them move off the bottom of the National League.
Josh Coley's first-half goal, his first of the season, proved to be enough to earn a hard-fought win for the Magpies.
Victory would have seen Wrexham go joint top but Dean Keates' side endured a frustrating evening despite several second-half chances.
Wrexham remain eighth while the Magpies move up to 17th in the table.
Alan Devonshire's team made a confident start which belied a side who started the evening bottom of the table after three successive defeats.
Sam Barratt's in-swinging free-kick was gathered comfortably by Rob Lainton and the Dragons keeper also had to punch away Shaun Donnellan's shot from the edge of the box..
But the home side began to gain a foothold in the game and they were awarded a free-kick after Reece Hall-Johnson was fouled, but Luke Young's effort from the edge of the box clipped the crossbar.
Donnellan again tested Lainton before turning provider four minutes later with a cross which was converted by winger Coley.
Wrexham almost responded immediately but Jordan Ponticelli, making his first start of the season, shot wide.
Kwame Thomas and Ponticelli both headed wide, before keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond denied Ponticelli as Wrexham pushed for a second-half equaliser.
Ponticelli did find the back of the net with a powerful shot but it was ruled offside, capping a disappointing evening for the Dragons while Maidenhead celebrated a first win at full time.
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 1Lainton
- 4Vassell
- 22Kelleher
- 7DurrellSubstituted forJarvisat 86'minutes
- 3Reckord
- 29Davies
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 6HarrisSubstituted forRutherfordat 63'minutes
- 8YoungBooked at 77mins
- 39ThomasSubstituted forYussufat 63'minutes
- 9Ponticelli
Substitutes
- 12Jarvis
- 14Rutherford
- 15Horsfield
- 19Yussuf
- 21Dibble
Maidenhead United
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 8ComleyBooked at 62mins
- 4DonnellanSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 64'minutes
- 5Parry
- 6Clerima
- 7ColeySubstituted forSparkesat 82'minutes
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 9BlissettSubstituted forOrsi-Dadomoat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
- 11Sparkes
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 28Smile
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Booking
Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Daniel Jarvis replaces Elliott Durrell.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Dan Sparkes replaces Josh Coley.
Booking
Luke Young (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Shaun Donnellan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Adi Yussuf replaces Kwame Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Paul Rutherford replaces Jay Harris.
Booking
James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Danilo Orsi-Dadomo replaces Nathan Blissett.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Maidenhead United 1. Josh Coley (Maidenhead United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.