Last updated on .From the section National League

By Aled Williams BBC Sport Wales at the Racecourse Stadium

Wrexham's Elliott Durrell takes on Maidenhead goalscorer Josh Coley.

Maidenhead secured a much-needed first win of the season with victory at Wrexham, which saw them move off the bottom of the National League.

Josh Coley's first-half goal, his first of the season, proved to be enough to earn a hard-fought win for the Magpies.

Victory would have seen Wrexham go joint top but Dean Keates' side endured a frustrating evening despite several second-half chances.

Wrexham remain eighth while the Magpies move up to 17th in the table.

Alan Devonshire's team made a confident start which belied a side who started the evening bottom of the table after three successive defeats.

Sam Barratt's in-swinging free-kick was gathered comfortably by Rob Lainton and the Dragons keeper also had to punch away Shaun Donnellan's shot from the edge of the box..

But the home side began to gain a foothold in the game and they were awarded a free-kick after Reece Hall-Johnson was fouled, but Luke Young's effort from the edge of the box clipped the crossbar.

Donnellan again tested Lainton before turning provider four minutes later with a cross which was converted by winger Coley.

Wrexham almost responded immediately but Jordan Ponticelli, making his first start of the season, shot wide.

Kwame Thomas and Ponticelli both headed wide, before keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond denied Ponticelli as Wrexham pushed for a second-half equaliser.

Ponticelli did find the back of the net with a powerful shot but it was ruled offside, capping a disappointing evening for the Dragons while Maidenhead celebrated a first win at full time.