Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Whether savouring a Euro 2020 play-off final place, or wallowing in the despair of defeat, you can watch highlights of Scotland's meeting with Israel on BBC Scotland.

Steven Thompson will be joined by Neil McCann and Chris Iwelumo for the best of the action on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST on Thursday.

You can also listen to commentary of the Hampden tie on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Scotland website, with build-up from 17:00.

After the game, a special Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 22:00 to for a petty and ill-informed look at how the game unfolded.

Beyond that, highlights of Scotland's Nations League matches with Slovakia on Sunday and Czech Republic three days later will also been shown.

The former will be on BBC One Scotland from 22:30 and the latter, on Wednesday, at the same time on the BBC Scotland channel.