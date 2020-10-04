Last updated on .From the section Reading

Alfa Semedo started 10 Championship games for Nottingham Forest last season

Championship side Reading have signed Bissau-Guinean midfielder Alfa Semedo on a season-long loan from Benfica.

Semedo, 23, scored twice in 26 games on loan with Reading's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest last season.

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic said: "I'm pleased we have been able to add a player of Alfa's ability. He is strong, powerful, versatile, comfortable on the ball and full of energy."

Reading have won all of their opening four games of the Championship season.

