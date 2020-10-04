Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds have already spent about £73m on four major signings since they were promoted to the Premier League

Leeds United are interested in bringing Rennes winger Raphinha to Elland Road.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants another wide player to add to Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Ian Poveda and Ezgjan Alioski.

Brazilian Raphinha, 23, is on the long-term list of sporting director Victor Orta, who is also monitoring Manchester United's Daniel James.

A deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance failed last week.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday - although a domestic window for moves between Premier League and Football League clubs will run until 16 October.