Niall Currie extends stay as Carrick Rangers boss

Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Niall Currie
Carrick Rangers were one of the surprise packages under Niall Currie's guidance last season

Niall Currie has agreed a new contract with Carrick Rangers which will see him stay as manager at Taylor's Avenue until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Currie became boss after Carrick's relegation from the Irish Premiership in 2018 and led the club to an immediate top-flight return.

Carrick finished eighth in the curtailed Irish Premiership campaign last season.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead in this journey," said Currie.

The 48-year-old previously had stints in charge of Ards and his hometown club Portadown.

"It has been a wonderful journey and the steps forward our club has taken both on and off the pitch are there for everyone to see," he added on the club's website.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport