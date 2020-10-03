Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Carrick Rangers were one of the surprise packages under Niall Currie's guidance last season

Niall Currie has agreed a new contract with Carrick Rangers which will see him stay as manager at Taylor's Avenue until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Currie became boss after Carrick's relegation from the Irish Premiership in 2018 and led the club to an immediate top-flight return.

Carrick finished eighth in the curtailed Irish Premiership campaign last season.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead in this journey," said Currie.

The 48-year-old previously had stints in charge of Ards and his hometown club Portadown.

"It has been a wonderful journey and the steps forward our club has taken both on and off the pitch are there for everyone to see," he added on the club's website.