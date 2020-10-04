Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

It's the big one for Ian Baraclough as he leads Northern Ireland into the delayed Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The new man in charge will have a few key decisions to make when deciding who starts in Sarajevo, and this is your chance to have your say.

Youth or experience? Who starts up front? Will Steven Davis break Pat Jennings' caps record?

Step into Baraclough's shoes and select your starting XI to take on Bosnia on Thursday. Don't forget to share your results!