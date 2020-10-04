Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have 'been waiting for Griffiths' - Lennon

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been affected by transfer speculation in recent weeks but will hopefully "calm down", says manager Neil Lennon.

The France under-21 cap has been linked with a number of clubs and has scored just once in the Scottish Premiership since an opening day hat-trick.

However, Lennon hopes Celtic will see the best of him once the transfer window closes on Monday.

"I think it's apparent it's been affecting him," the manager said.

"He's a brilliant player but we are just not seeing the best of him at the moment, I think he has about three or four more gears to come.

"Hopefully he'll calm down once the window shuts and come good for us."

Lennon was disappointed with Edouard's performance in his side's 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Patryk Klimala just before the hour with the score at 0-0 and the Pole netted deep into stoppage time after fellow substitute Leigh Griffiths put Celtic ahead.

Griffiths' 90th-minute strike came on his first appearance of the campaign after fitness troubles.

"That was Leigh in a nutshell," Lennon said. "I know what I have got with him. I was disappointed with the way he came back [from pre-season] and then he picked up an injury.

"We've been patient with him but he knows what I think of him as a player. We don't take that for granted with him, but that's a great start to his season."

In their next game, Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season on 17 October.