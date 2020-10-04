Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan have signed Portugal defender Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

United paid Porto £19m for the 21-year-old in June 2018 when he signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club.

Dalot's only game for United this season came in the EFL Cup victory over Brighton.

It was the full-back's shot that led to the penalty - scored by Marcus Rashford - which knocked Paris St-Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019.

When United signed him, Dalot was described as the "best young full-back in Europe" in his age group by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

He made 23 first-team appearances in his debut season but, following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, managed only 11 appearances for United last season.