AC Milan sign Diogo Dalot on loan from Manchester United
Last updated on .From the section European Football
AC Milan have signed Portugal defender Diogo Dalot on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
United paid Porto £19m for the 21-year-old in June 2018 when he signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford club.
Dalot's only game for United this season came in the EFL Cup victory over Brighton.
It was the full-back's shot that led to the penalty - scored by Marcus Rashford - which knocked Paris St-Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019.
When United signed him, Dalot was described as the "best young full-back in Europe" in his age group by then-manager Jose Mourinho.
He made 23 first-team appearances in his debut season but, following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, managed only 11 appearances for United last season.