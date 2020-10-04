Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jeando Fuchs earned the first of his two Cameroon caps against Brazil in November 2018

Dundee United have completed the signing of Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Alaves on a two-year deal.

Fuchs, 22, has been capped twice by his country and joins the Scottish Premiership club after spending last season at Maccabi Haifa.

He will have to quarantine for two weeks before joining up with his United team-mates.

"I'm excited Jeando has finally signed," said United manager Micky Mellon.

"He is someone that will make our team better and that is the type of signings we need to be making."

After more than 100 games for French side Sochaux, Fuchs joined La Liga side Alaves last summer.

Prior to declaring for Cameroon, he won the 2016 European Under-19 Championship with France alongside Kylian Mbappe and played at the Under-20 World Cup the following year.

