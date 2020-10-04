Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta4CagliariCagliari1

Atalanta v Cagliari

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 57Sportiello
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 17Romero
  • 6Palomino
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 88Pasalic
  • 8Gosens
  • 10Gómez
  • 91Zapata
  • 9Muriel

Substitutes

  • 4Sutalo
  • 7Lammers
  • 11Freuler
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 24Carnesecchi
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 79Traore

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 25Zappa
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 2Godín
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 33Sottil
  • 8Marin
  • 6Rog
  • 18Nández
  • 9Simeone
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 3Tripaldelli
  • 12Caligara
  • 14Pinna
  • 15Klavan
  • 17Tramoni
  • 19Pisacane
  • 21Oliva
  • 24Faragò
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 31Vicario
  • 44Carboni
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  3. Post update

    João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Rog with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Luis Palomino.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

  11. Post update

    Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 3, Cagliari 1. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).

  15. Post update

    Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Robin Gosens.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Razvan Marin (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).

  20. Post update

    Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta330012489
2Sassuolo32109367
3Napoli22008086
4Inter Milan22009546
5AC Milan22004046
6Hellas Verona22004046
7Juventus21105234
8Roma311135-24
9Bologna21014313
10Lazio210134-13
11Spezia210134-13
12Benevento210157-23
13Genoa210147-33
14Fiorentina310256-13
15Sampdoria310247-33
16Cagliari301227-51
17Torino200225-30
18Parma200216-50
19Udinese300304-40
20Crotone3003210-80
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories