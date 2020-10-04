Atalanta v Cagliari

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 57Sportiello
- 19Djimsiti
- 17Romero
- 6Palomino
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 88Pasalic
- 8Gosens
- 10Gómez
- 91Zapata
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 4Sutalo
- 7Lammers
- 11Freuler
- 18Malinovskiy
- 24Carnesecchi
- 26Mojica
- 27Depaoli
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 79Traore
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 25Zappa
- 40Walukiewicz
- 2Godín
- 22Lykogiannis
- 33Sottil
- 8Marin
- 6Rog
- 18Nández
- 9Simeone
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 3Tripaldelli
- 12Caligara
- 14Pinna
- 15Klavan
- 17Tramoni
- 19Pisacane
- 21Oliva
- 24Faragò
- 30Pavoletti
- 31Vicario
- 44Carboni
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.
Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Rog with a cross.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Berat Djimsiti.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Luis Palomino.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 3, Cagliari 1. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.
Attempt missed. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata with a cross.
Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Attempt blocked. Razvan Marin (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.