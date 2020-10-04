German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich17:00Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32108267
2Frankfurt32106337
3B Dortmund32017256
4Augsburg22005146
5Hoffenheim32018536
6Werder Bremen32015506
7Stuttgart31117524
8Union Berlin31116424
9DSC Arminia Bielefeld31112204
10B Mgladbach311145-14
11Freiburg311147-34
12Bayern Munich21019453
13Hertha Berlin21015413
14B Leverkusen30302203
15Wolfsburg20201102
16Köln300337-40
17Mainz3003211-90
18Schalke3003115-140
