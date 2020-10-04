Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz17:30GranadaGranada
Venue: Ramón de Carranza

Cádiz v Granada

Last updated on .From the section European Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis53027619
2Real Sociedad52217258
3Villarreal522167-18
4Real Madrid32104227
5Getafe42114317
6Valencia52127707
7Barcelona22007076
8Sevilla22004136
9Osasuna42025416
10Cádiz420245-16
11Granada320157-26
12Atl Madrid31206155
13Celta Vigo512237-45
14Eibar511346-24
15Huesca504124-24
16Elche311113-24
17Levante310256-13
18Ath Bilbao310224-23
19Real Valladolid502337-42
20Alavés401326-41
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories