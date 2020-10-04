Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 1Herrera
- 12Roncaglia
- 4García
- 5GarcíaBooked at 54mins
- 21Pérez
- 14García
- 6SanjurjoBooked at 60mins
- 24Torró
- 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 64'minutes
- 19Gallego PuigsechSubstituted forMoncayolaat 64'minutes
- 16Calleri
Substitutes
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 13Martínez
- 20López
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 25Pérez
- 27Moncayola
- 29Oroz
- 32Córdoba
- 37Delgado Saverio
Celta Vigo
- 1Villar
- 2Mallo
- 18Aidoo
- 24Murillo
- 15Olaza
- 6D Suárez
- 5Yokuslu
- 14TapiaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 73'minutes
- 9Nolito
- 27BaezaSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 7Vadillo
- 8Beltrán
- 11Mor
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 23Méndez
- 26Domínguez
- 28Pampín
- 31Veiga
- 32Rodriguez
- 34Carreira
- 35Blanco
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Iván Villar.
Attempt saved. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Roncaglia.
Attempt missed. Facundo Roncaglia (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Joseph Aidoo tries a through ball, but Hugo Mallo is caught offside.
Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna).
Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Santi Mina replaces Renato Tapia.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oier Sanjurjo with a cross.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Enric Gallego.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jony replaces Kike Barja.
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).