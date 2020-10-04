Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna2Celta VigoCelta Vigo0

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 4García
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 54mins
  • 21Pérez
  • 14García
  • 6SanjurjoBooked at 60mins
  • 24Torró
  • 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 64'minutes
  • 19Gallego PuigsechSubstituted forMoncayolaat 64'minutes
  • 16Calleri

Substitutes

  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 13Martínez
  • 20López
  • 22Rodríguez Navas
  • 25Pérez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 29Oroz
  • 32Córdoba
  • 37Delgado Saverio

Celta Vigo

  • 1Villar
  • 2Mallo
  • 18Aidoo
  • 24Murillo
  • 15Olaza
  • 6D Suárez
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 14TapiaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 73'minutes
  • 9Nolito
  • 27BaezaSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 7Vadillo
  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Mor
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 23Méndez
  • 26Domínguez
  • 28Pampín
  • 31Veiga
  • 32Rodriguez
  • 34Carreira
  • 35Blanco
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).

  2. Post update

    Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Iván Villar.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Roncaglia.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Facundo Roncaglia (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Joseph Aidoo tries a through ball, but Hugo Mallo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna).

  10. Post update

    Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Santi Mina replaces Renato Tapia.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oier Sanjurjo with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).

  16. Post update

    Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Enric Gallego.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Jony replaces Kike Barja.

  19. Post update

    Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis53027619
2Real Sociedad52217258
3Villarreal522167-18
4Real Madrid32104227
5Getafe42114317
6Valencia52127707
7Barcelona22007076
8Sevilla22004136
9Osasuna42025416
10Cádiz420245-16
11Granada320157-26
12Atl Madrid31206155
13Celta Vigo512237-45
14Eibar511346-24
15Huesca504124-24
16Elche311113-24
17Levante310256-13
18Ath Bilbao310224-23
19Real Valladolid502337-42
20Alavés401326-41
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories