Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal for Juventus for the 2019-20 season

Aaron Ramsey is a doubt for Wales' friendly against England and their Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

The midfielder's club, Juventus, have put their squad into a "bubble" after two non-playing staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is trying to clarify if Ramsey will be allowed to join Ryan Giggs' squad.

If not, he will miss the friendly at Wembley on Thursday, 8 October.

After that Wales' attention back to the Nations League as they face Republic of Ireland in Dublin the following Sunday and Bulgaria in Sofia on Wednesday, 14 October.

Giggs must already overcome the blow of missing Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale for those games.

Juve are scheduled to host Napoli in Serie A at 19:45 BST on Sunday, 4 October and no decision has yet been over whether it will go ahead.

However, Juventus named a squad for that game earlier on Sunday with Ramsey included.

Beforehand Juventus said they had put their squad into an isolated group to "allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but [they] will not be allowed contact with [anyone] outside the group.

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."

Reports in Italy have also said Napoli's local health officials have them stopped from travelling to Turin over coronavirus fears.