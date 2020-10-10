Republic of Ireland v Wales

Last updated on .From the section Football

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey joined up with the Wales squad in Dublin on Friday

Wales return to competitive action on Sunday when they visit the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Manager Ryan Giggs has maintained this game and Wednesday's trip to Bulgaria are Wales' priorities this week, having rested some prominent players for Thursday's friendly loss to England.

Midfielders David Brooks and Harry Wilson are set to return as Wales aim to prolong their winning start.

And perhaps most importantly, Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey is back.

Ramsey missed the 3-0 defeat against England having joined Wales' squad later than others as Juve put their squad into a bubble after two non-playing staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The return of such an influential player is significant for Wales, who are without record goalscorer Gareth Bale and midfielder Joe Allen.

With two wins from their opening two fixtures against Finland and Bulgaria, Giggs' men will look to build on that momentum when they travel to Dublin.

The Republic will be familiar foes for Wales as this will be a fifth meeting between the teams in three years, with a sixth to follow in Cardiff next month.

Wales did the double over the Irish in the previous instalment of the Nations League.

"I would always expect a tough game against Ireland," said Giggs.

"I thought they played well against Slovakia. I thought they shaded it and were the better team. They have lots of energy and don't give you much time on the ball.

"Our concentration will have to be at its best and we will have to take our chances when we get them."

Whereas Wales will aim for a third win from three in this competition on Sunday, their opponents will be searching for a first victory having drawn in Bulgaria and lost at home to Finland in September.

Head coach Stephen Kenny will have to lift his side after the heartache of losing Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia on penalties.

The Republic were beaten 4-2 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw, in the process missing out on a final showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland and the chance to play in a third successive European Championship, with Dublin one of the host cities next summer.

"All the players are very proud to play for Ireland and they're hurting at the moment," said Kenny.

"It's a huge disappointment to lose in the manner that we did because the players were excellent.

"There's more to come from them."

Harry Wilson's free-kick gave Wales a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on their last visit to Dublin in 2018

Team news

The costliest aspect of Wales' loss to England was arguably the injuries to Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham, with Giggs saying both players will be given "as much time as possible" to prove their fitness for Sunday.

Cardiff City striker Moore was forced off during the first half at Wembley, while Bournemouth defender Mepham picked up a knee injury late on.

Wales will be particularly anxious about Moore because, with Hal Robson-Kanu already ruled out with a broken arm, they do not have another out-and-out centre-forward in their squad.

Leeds United's 21-year-old attacker Tyler Roberts would be the leading candidate to fill the vacancy left by Moore, as he did in Wales' 1-0 win in Dublin two years ago.

Those concerns are offset by returns for the likes of Wilson, Brooks and Ramsey, who defender Ben Davies has described as "world class".

The Republic, meanwhile, will be without David McGoldrick for Sunday's match and Wednesday's trip to Finland after the Sheffield United forward injured his thigh during the defeat in Slovakia.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy is a doubt to face Wales having been forced off during the second half in Bratislava.

The Republic have already called up Preston striker Sean Maguire and Wycombe winger Daryl Horgan to replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah.

Connolly and Idah were withdrawn from Thursday's Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia minutes before kick-off.

They were deemed to have been in close contact with a member of the backroom staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

