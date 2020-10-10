UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Northern Ireland v Austria: Ian Baraclough to make changes for Nations League

Northern Ireland players train
Northern Ireland players trained at Windsor Park on Saturday before their Nations League match against Austria
Nations League: Northern Ireland v Austria
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Sunday 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Ulster & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; Highlights on BBC One NI on Sunday at 22:30 BST

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has confirmed he will make changes to his team for Sunday's Nations League game against Austria at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland had to play 120 minutes before getting past Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

The Austria game is the second match of a triple-header, with a Nations League trip to Norway to follow on Wednesday.

"I always said the full squad would be needed," said Baraclough.

"You can't expect the same team to be rolled out for three games within six days. That's a tough schedule for any squad.

"The Bosnia game is gone now. We have been refocusing and want to take the momentum into these next couple of fixtures.

"The lads are all professional and we will be ready to go. We want to try and get points from these two Nations League games and put good performances in."

Northern Ireland are still looking for their first win in the Nations League, having lost all four of their fixtures in the inaugural tournament, followed by a 1-1 draw in Romania and a 5-1 home defeat by Norway to kick off the present campaign.

Baraclough is assessing the fitness of some players before finalising his line-up to take on Austria, but says Sunday's match is potentially a chance for others to impress.

"These games give people an opportunity to stake a claim. Players are itching to play for their country, desperate to get a chance to perform, so it's an opening for people for sure," he added.

"We will be competitive whatever team we put out - you have to find the right balance.

"Players will always say they are OK but you want to see them running around, see how fresh they are.

"We now have a carrot to look forward to in November and people want to put their hand up to be in the frame for that one."

Liam Boyce
Liam Boyce will be hoping for a chance to impress after scoring the winning penalty against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Some 600 supporters will be permitted to attend the game and the Northern Ireland boss hopes adherence to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines set out may lead to more fans being present for the European Championship play-off final against Slovakia on 12 November.

"We all want to get back to Windsor Park being full, but for the moment it's important we all do the right things and maybe next month the Executive may allow more fans in," said Baraclough.

Northern Ireland were also grouped with Austria in their previous Nations League series, losing 1-0 away and 2-1 in Belfast.

Sunday's opponents are second in Group B1, one point behind leaders Romania, after winning 2-1 in Norway and going down 3-2 at home to Romania in their opening fixtures in September.

Christian Ilzer's side, who have qualified for next summer's rescheduled Euro 2020, warmed up for their meeting with Baraclough's men by beating Greece 2-1 in a friendly last week.

Northern Ireland's one point after two rounds of matches mean they go into the game bottom of the group.

