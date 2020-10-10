Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women12:30Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|7
|10
|2
|Arsenal Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|3
|15
|9
|3
|Everton Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|9
|4
|Chelsea Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|7
|5
|Man City Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|6
|Reading Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|7
|Brighton Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|8
|Tottenham Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|9
|West Ham Women
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|11
|-9
|1
|10
|B'ham City Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|12
|Bristol City Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|16
|-15
|0
