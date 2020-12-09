The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women19:30Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Twerton Park

Women's Super League: Bristol City v Aston Villa

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women86201971220
2Arsenal Women86113362719
3Chelsea Women75202251717
4Man City Women84312181315
5Everton Women84221711614
6Reading Women8242912-310
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Brighton Women8224615-98
9Tottenham Women8134917-86
10West Ham Women8116923-144
11Aston Villa Women6105314-113
12Bristol City Women7025531-262
View full The FA Women's Super League table

