Shaun Pearson was signed from Grimsby Town in 2017 during Dean Keates' first spell in charge

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has confirmed captain Shaun Pearson will undergo surgery on his foot.

The 31-year-old centre-half missed Saturday's opening day 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood in the National League at the Racecourse.

Keates said Pearson had been due to have the surgery earlier in the year but will now have the operation next week.

"Obviously Covid happened and all operations got cancelled," Keates said.

"We went for injections and it settled down for a few weeks and for the first few weeks of pre-season he was absolutely fine.

"Then he had a bit of a reaction and the pain has come back and there was no point to get him to carry on with the pain that he was in, so he's in for an operation."

Keates did not put a timescale on how long he was expecting the former Grimsby Town player to be out of action.

The Wrexham boss is happy with the squad's defensive cover, with debutants Fiacre Kelleher and Theo Vassell in the centre of defence on Saturday and Max Cleworth also available.