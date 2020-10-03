Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Bobby Burns has been a regular for Northern Ireland's Under-21 side

Glentoran have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 international Bobby Burns on loan from League Two side Barrow.

Burns earned a move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts in 2018 after impressing with Irish League outfit Glenavon.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Australian side Newcastle Jets before making the permanent move to Barrow in August.

The left-back will now spend the upcoming campaign season at the Oval.

Burns, who can also play in midfield, has been in the Northern Ireland senior squad and is a regular in the national Under-21 team.

"The Glens clearly have a really good plan going forward so I'm really happy to be part of it," Burns told the club's website.

"I watched them in the Irish Cup Final and in Europe and was really impressed. The facilities here, such as the new gym, are just as good as anywhere I've been in England, Scotland or Australia.

"The attitude around the club is very professional and there's a great hunger for success at the club. That suits me as I've come to a club and a team that I think will want to win the league this year and some of the cups."