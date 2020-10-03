Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland has scored 17 goals in 18 Bundesliga games in 2020

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg in the Bundesliga in front of 11,500 fans.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho was again missing for Dortmund as he recovers from a respiratory infection.

In his absence, Giovanni Reyna, 17, laid on three goals with Haaland scoring either side of Emre Can's 47th minute header.

Felix Passlack rounded off the scoring for the hosts, who lost their previous two fixtures.

After defeats by Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Augsburg in the league, this was an emphatic return to form for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund are now on six points from three games, with Eintracht Frankfurt topping the table on seven points prior to Saturday evening's game between RB Leipzig and Schalke.