German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4FreiburgSC Freiburg0

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 SC Freiburg: Erling Braut Haaland scores twice in easy Bundesliga win

From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland scores
Erling Braut Haaland has scored 17 goals in 18 Bundesliga games in 2020

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg in the Bundesliga in front of 11,500 fans.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho was again missing for Dortmund as he recovers from a respiratory infection.

In his absence, Giovanni Reyna, 17, laid on three goals with Haaland scoring either side of Emre Can's 47th minute header.

Felix Passlack rounded off the scoring for the hosts, who lost their previous two fixtures.

After defeats by Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Augsburg in the league, this was an emphatic return to form for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund are now on six points from three games, with Eintracht Frankfurt topping the table on seven points prior to Saturday evening's game between RB Leipzig and Schalke.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd October 2020

  • Köln1. FC Köln1B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1DSC Arminia BielefeldDSC Arminia Bielefeld0
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2SchalkeFC Schalke 040

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32106247
2Frankfurt32106337
3B Dortmund32017256
4Augsburg22005146
5Hoffenheim32018536
6Werder Bremen32015506
7Stuttgart31117524
8Union Berlin31116424
9DSC Arminia Bielefeld31112204
10B Mgladbach311145-14
11Freiburg311147-34
12Bayern Munich21019453
13Hertha Berlin21015413
14B Leverkusen30302203
15Wolfsburg20201102
16Köln300337-40
17Mainz3003211-90
18Schalke3003113-120
View full German Bundesliga table

