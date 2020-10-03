Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea and Millwall players clash with Andre Ayew on the turf following an off-the-ball incident involving Jake Cooper

Head coach Steve Cooper revealed Kristoffer Peterson was in his squad for Swansea City's win over Millwall until he was told to omit the winger by chief executive Julian Winter.

Swedish international Peterson, 25, is set to join Fortuna Dusseldorf for around £400,000 plus add-ons.

Cooper has reiterated he did not want to lose any more players and says he knew little about the Peterson deal.

"We're going into the busiest Championship schedule ever," he said.

"It's a busy schedule anyway, the Championship, but this year and because of the demands on the season it's a game every three days. I didn't want to lose anybody.

"I had a message off Julian Winter this morning to ask for him [Peterson] not to be involved. He was in the squad and would probably have been on the bench, and that's as much as I know about it to be honest.

"We're going to need a squad. I know I haven't changed the team too much, only the goalkeeper today, because we've been playing every Saturday and we've got some positive results, and you keep going with that, that's pretty normal. But that isn't going to continue. We need a squad."

When asked whether he was consulted over the decision to let Peterson leave, Cooper said: "I think all clubs are different with who makes decisions.

"I just got the instruction this morning not to involve Kris, and what happens next with him I'm not too sure."

Peterson had made little impact at Swansea since joining from Heracles for £500,000 rising to £1m in 2019, but Cooper's squad is already thin.

Other than Declan John, who has been told to train on his own, Swansea do not have a fit senior player on their books who was not involved against Millwall.

With Freddie Woodman and Yan Dhanda ill and George Byers injured, Cooper's matchday 18 included 18-year-old goalkeeper Lewis Webb on the bench alongside youngsters Liam Cullen and Jordon Garrick.

Julian Winter was named Swansea chief executive in September

Cooper, meantime, defended his team - and chiefly forward Andre Ayew - after he was criticised by Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

Ayew's screams echoed around the empty Liberty Stadium as he writhed on the ground following an off-the-ball incident with Lions centre-back Jake Cooper.

"I've watched it - they thought it was a blatant elbow. As he runs across Coops he runs into his arm," Rowett said.

"No contact would make anyone roll round the floor screaming. (Connor) Roberts did it first half, Ayew did it second half.

"There is no place for that in that game. I thought it (the Ayew incident) was pretty embarrassing. There wasn't a mark on him."

Steve Cooper insisted Swansea "play hard and play fair" as he sprang to Ayew's defence.

"I don't think any of us would like an arm flush in our face," he said.

"Whether it's intentional I don't know. You would have to ask Jake Cooper and I certainly don't want to accuse him of it.

"But there's no question he's been caught in his face. What are you supposed to do? Do you just carry on? If it hurts then you need to get a bit of treatment.

"Andre is a really good player and sometimes he's a target for opposition, but he thrives off it."