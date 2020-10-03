Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The delay in allowing fans to return to stadiums in Scotland is "political, rather than clinical", say two of the country's top football administrators.

Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney made the claim on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound - and was supported by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Mulraney said it is "fair to ask the Scottish government to reconsider" its stance on football being behind closed doors.

Doncaster said he will discuss the matter with sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick on Monday.

More to follow.