Rangers booked their Europa League group-stage place with victory over Galatasaray behind closed doors at Ibrox on Thursday

Celtic, Rangers and potentially Scotland will be at a "big competitive disadvantage" in European competition if the Scottish government's fan ban continues, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Uefa is allowing stadia to be filled to 30% capacity with home supporters in its international and club tournaments.

The Old Firm are through to the Europa League groups, while Scotland host Israel at an empty Hampden on Thursday in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

"It's a real concern," said Doncaster.

"Celtic and Rangers will be playing against teams in Portugal, France, Belgium, with fans in the stadium cheering on their clubs."

It had been hoped fans would be allowed into stadiums in Scotland from 14 September, but that indicative date has been pushed back to 5 October at the earliest due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Old Firm will begin their Europa campaigns on 22 October, while Scotland would travel to face either Norway or Serbia should they beat Israel.

"Norway had announced there would no fans at the play-off final if they get past Serbia, and have now done a U-turn," Doncaster added.

"So our clubs will clearly be at a big competitive disadvantage. That can't be right."