Kristoffer Peterson: Swansea City winger set for Fortuna Dusseldorf move

Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kristoffer Peterson has made only four league starts for Swansea
Kristoffer Peterson has made only four league starts for Swansea

Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson is poised to join Fortuna Dusseldorf for around £400,000 plus add-ons.

Peterson, 25, has made only 12 Swansea appearances - scoring once - since joining from Heracles for £500,000 rising to £1m in August 2019.

The Sweden international spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at former club Utrecht.

Petersen has featured only once for Swansea in 2020-21, in the EFL Cup defeat by Newport County.

Head coach Steve Cooper brought Peterson to Wales having previously worked with him in the Liverpool academy, but the once-capped player has made little impact at Liberty Stadium.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are in the German second tier, and are managed by former Manchester City striker Uwe Rossler.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC